Drake Premieres “Trophies” At Brooklyn Show [VIDEO]

Drake previewed a Hit-Boy produced track rumored to feature Rick Ross in his Nothing Was The Same trailer, but when the album released, the record was nowhere to be found on the track list. But this all changed when his DJ, Future the Prince, previewed a portion of the record at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Drizzy’s “Would You Like A Tour?” is amped with it’s normal line up, but he had a host of surprises in store for attendees (Busta Rhymes and A$AP Mob were special guests). This included the the aforementioned song, which boasts heavy trumpets and the former G.O.O.D. Music affiliate’s patented knocking drums.

“I do not stay at the Intercontinental/ And anything that I got is not a rental, I own this motherfu**er,” chants the Grammy-winning MC with braggadocio in tow.

Hopefully, Drake will release the record in it’s entirety sooner in later, but until then, we’ll have to settle for the footage below. Also, find video of the aforementioned surprise appearances on the following pages.

