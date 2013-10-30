Eminem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Love Game” [LISTEN]

Any fan of lyricism with a pulse was excited after seeing that Eminem and Kendrick Lamar had a collaboration on The Marshall Mathers LP 2. And with a few days to go before the album releases, we hear “Love Game” in its entirety.

This is far from Jay Z and Em’s The Blueprint classic “Renegade.” And that is no jab at the lyricism, because that’s well in tact. But rather than straight competitive bars, Slim Shady and K. Dot swap stories about love lost. This includes verbally ravaging the two-timing women they’ve ecountered, and a direct shot at the infamous “Sherane” on the latter’s part.

Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2 officially debuts November 5. Pre-order the project on iTunes. Listen to “Love Game” below and share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram