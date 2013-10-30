CLOSE
HomeNews

Eminem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Love Game” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Any fan of lyricism with a pulse was excited after seeing that Eminem and Kendrick Lamar had a collaboration on The Marshall Mathers LP 2. And with a few days to go before the album releases, we hear “Love Game” in its entirety.

This is far from Jay Z and Em’s The Blueprint classic “Renegade.” And that is no jab at the lyricism, because that’s well in tact. But rather than straight competitive bars, Slim Shady and K. Dot swap stories about love lost. This includes verbally ravaging the two-timing women they’ve ecountered, and a direct shot at the infamous “Sherane” on the latter’s part.

Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2 officially debuts November 5. Pre-order the project on iTunes. Listen to “Love Game” below and share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram

Eminem , Kendrick Lamar , listen , MMLP2 , The Marshall Mathers LP 2

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close