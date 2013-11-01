Action Bronson & Party Supplies – Blue Chips 2 Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

As promised, Action Bronson and Party Supplies return with Blue Chips 2, the sequel to their highly lauded 2012 collaborative project.

Building on a formula that pairs classic loops of classic tracks and boom-bap drums with startling rhymes, the duo return with 19 new tracks for fans to digest. This includes “Practice,” a soulful track that inspires bars from Bronsolino like, “Dog I lay with hoes/ And smoke butter the same color as Jalen Rose.”

The Queens rapper receives some assistance from his co-d Big Body Bes and some guest verses from Ab-Soul, Mac Miller, Meyhem Lauren, Retchy P, and Jeff Woods. Bronson recently revealed that the “Legendary Special Guest In Which We Can’t Disclose” originally tagged to track 16 was supposed to be Cam’ron, but it never came to fruition.

Needless to say that Blue Chips 2 would be perfect for a weekend playlist. We’re just saying. Stream and download Action Bronson and Party Supplies’ new project below.

