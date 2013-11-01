A$AP Rocky – “Angels” [VIDEO]

Keeping with a Halloween them, A$AP Rocky dropped a video for “Angels,” a bonus cut off of his Long.Live.A$AP debut.

The Harlem rapper and his crew mob through the streets of NYC in their vehicles of choice, BMX bikes. Hockey masks serve to conceal their identities as heists are pulled off, except when Dat PMF is busy rapping about how much of a trendsetter he allegedly is while making sure the camera catches his gold fronts. They also make it out to the woods were a plot twist sort of happens.

Last we heard from the “Fashion Killa” rapper, he sat down for a chat with Snoop Dogg or Snoop Lion or Snoopzilla. Watch the A$AP Rocky and Luke Monaghan-directed video for “Angels” below.

Photo: YouTube