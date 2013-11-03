Rick Ross ft. Future – “No Games” [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

With the buildup associated with Rick Ross’ lead single for his Mastermind album, you just knew that the video was going to be a spectacle. Rozay prides himself as a bona fide rap star and anything that fell short of memorable just wouldn’t do.

Director Colin Tilley doesn’t skim out on the video’s budget which seemingly turns Miami into a post-apocalyptic nightmare.

There are explosions, an armored war-ready Maybach and a space-aged war room complete with Bangin’ Candy bodyguards.

It’s literally as gaudy as it sounds.

Mastermind hits stores on December 17. All bets appear to be off.

Was the “No Games” video everything you hoped it to be? Voice your opinion in the comments.

Photo: YouTube