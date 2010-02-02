Jay Z Talks Marriage; Children

Back in the days of Kingdom Come Jay Z made the statement that 30 is the new 20.

Well currently coming down that mountain and hitting 40, time may be of the essence for Jay as he’s not getting any younger.

With his career at his highest peak since dropping Reasonable Doubt, the rapper seems to be contemplating the future outside of the music industry and what the next steps are to come between himself and wife Beyonce.

During an interview with Kingsize Magazine, the rapper spoke on the possibility of kids and becoming a parent.

“I’d like to be a dad some day and I love children. You start your life with expectations and dreams, then life unfolds and it doesn’t always turn out the way you imagined. Life is what it is. And at this point it’s up to somebody else.”

With Beyonce acknowledging her wedding ties during the awards, Jay added some words on being in a relationship and being everyday people that deal with everyday problems as a couple, no matter how much fame they may have accumulated while in the music industry.

“I don’t think there is such thing as a perfect relationship. It is unrealistic and hoping for too much. I don’t think it is worth all that pressure. We also have our struggles and problems.”

There’s no better time than now for the two to start making strong considerations as the money continues to pile up and Beyonce has stated that she will be taking a bow from the spotlight for a little bit to rejuvenate.

A baby by Jay Z and Beyonce…could you imagine the outcome of the cross?