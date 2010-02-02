Ludacris’ “Battle of The Sexes” Cover Art, Tracklisting Revealed

Ludacris is still adding more fuel to the promotional fire surrounding his forthcoming Battle of The Sexes album.

As previously reported, the original concept to make an album of battling between Luda and DTP rapper Shawnna was scrapped reportedly due to Shawnna’s new Nappy Boy records affiliation.

Now with a collaboration album in place Luda is set to battle some of female rap’s top contenders including Lil Kim, Eve, Trina and Nicki Minaj while he’s recruited Neyo, Plies and Flo Rida to come to his aid.

As Battle of The Sexes prepares to be released a week earlier than anticipated on March 9, Luda is continuing his promotional campaign and has released the cover art and tracklisting for the album.

While Luda says that the tracklisting is subject to change with additional tracks to be added, both are available below.

1.Hey Ho” featuring Lil Kim

2. “Tell Me a Secret” featuring Ne-Yo

3. “My Chick Bad” featuring Nicki Minaj

4. “Got a Man” featuring Flo Rida

5. “Can’t Live With You, Can’t Live Without You” featuring Monica

6. “How Low” (Remix) featuring Ciara, Pitbull, Rick Ross, Twista

7. “Sex Room” featuring Trey Songz