Future Explains Hit Records On Complex’s “The Process” [VIDEO]

Future, an aritst who’s name doubles as a proclamation of things to come in his career, has become a vessel for hit records in recent years. Because of this, Complex sat with the ATLien to discuss his in-studio formula, musical lineage, and much more in the latest episode of “The Process.”

Host and Hot 97 personality Peter Rosenberg led the chit-chat, which showed Future discussing various points in his career, as to fill the blank for fans not in the know.

Having experienced so many things in music, because Future’s cousin, Rico Wade, is a member of the renowned production team Organized Noize, he says, “I was around the best in the game.”

Learning from those experiences, the rapper’s style changed from a lyrically-driven initiative to something built on natural vibes and feelings. “I’m trying to connect with people’s hearts,” he explained.

See the full interview below.

