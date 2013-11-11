Future ft. Miley Cyrus & Mr. Hudson – “Real & True” [VIDEO]

Future injects a love story with a bit of astronaut status in the long-awaited visual for “Real & True,” featuring Miley Cyrus and Mr. Hudson. The rapping and singing counterparts find themselves in a galactic setting during this tale.

Future Vandross embraces his inner crooner while playing a spaceship captain, while the former child star plays an alien who’s been captured. However, the situation gets complicated when the Atlanta native falls for the interstellar being.

The two have their moment, but realize that they can ultimately never be together.

Rankin directed the treatment for the track, which will appear on Future’s upcoming album, Honest. The full project will drop sometime early 2014.

Fans can currently catch the Atlanta native on Drake’s “Would You Like A Tour?” with Miguel. See the how the story unfolds in the “Real & True” video below.

—

Photo: