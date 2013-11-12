Ghostface Killah To Appear On VH1’s Couples Therapy

We’re going to be that this wasn’t in the 20th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) celebration plans. Ghostface Killah will be appearing in the new season of VH1 reality series Couples Therapy.

Reports Pitchfork:

VH1 has announced the fourth season of its couples-therapy reality show (simply called “Couples Therapy”), which begins in January. Among the couples hitting the counselor’s couch on camera with host Dr. Jenn Berman are Jon Gosselin and Liz Jannetta, Taylor Armstrong and John Bluher, and… Ghostface Killah and his ladyfriend Kelsey Nykole. Yes. “These couples, at a crossroads in their relationships, will join together for over two weeks as they undergo intensive relationship therapy,” the press release reads. “The couples will participate in group and individual therapy along with relationship exercises out in the ‘real world’ to see if they can rekindle the love they used to have for one another—or if it’s simply time for them to move on.” Go set your DVRs.

The last season of Couples Therapy included St. Louis rapper Chingy.

Also, we gotta ask; has Kelsey Nykole ever listened to Ghostface’s “Wildflower” from his Iron Man solo debut? If not, we’d suggest she start with “Camay.”

Let us know if you think Ghost Deini joining the rapper on a reality show club in the comments.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired/Bernard Smalls