A$AP Rocky – “Phoenix” [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky has created a pretty thorough cannon of visuals. Today, the self-proclaimed Pretty Motherf**ker debuts a new one for “Phoenix” from his debut album, Long.Live.A$AP.

As always, Rocky’s treatment is a lot more cinematic than those we see from his peers. It stars Boardwalk Empire‘s Michael K. Williams and supermodel Joan Smalls as the principle actors in a tale that shows how things pan out for a couple whose relationship has gone sour.

Needless to say that things take a turn for the worse. However, you’ll see that it’s a thin line between reality and imagination.

Rocky also debuted a small screen adaptation for “Angels” at the top of this month. Be sure to check that out. The Francesco Carrozzini-directed video for “Phoenix” can be found below. Check it out and share your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Vevo