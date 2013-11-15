Drake Performs “November 18th” In Houston [VIDEO]

Drake closed the Houston stop of his “Would You Like A Tour?” with a bang by digging into the crates to perform “November 18th” from So Far Gone.

“Me, myself, Drake, I wouldn’t be sh*t without every single person at this show in Houston, Tex. tonight,” the OVO frontman said before paying homage to deceased H-Town legends like Pimp C and DJ Screw.

Soon after, the song’s syrupy production began to echo out of the speakers.

The Toyota Center lit up like Times Square, as the entire room seemed to participate and chant the Houston-inspired song’s lyrics. Considering that Drizzy once said, “I felt like I hit Houston and got my swag back,” it only made sense that he bless the city that helped him to develop as an artist with something special.

See the footage of Drake performing “November 18” below.

Photo: YouTube