Chris Brown – X Files Mixtape [LISTEN]

Chris Brown makes due on his promise to deliver new tunes via a new mixtape called X Files. Cleverly titled to mirror the singer’s long-awaited X album, the sampler dons five records and a bonus song for your listening pleasure.

Brown drew headlines in recent weeks due to a host of legal and emotional troubles. That said, it was certainly time that the singer divert fans’ attention back to what matters most: the music.

Brown flexes his crooning and rapping while reflecting on real events in his life. Busta Rhymes, Ludacris, and Kid Ink assist him as the only guest appearances on the project.

The project was released via the star’s website, Mechanical Dummy, but you can stream it guilt-free below. Give Brown’s X Files mixtape an ear and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Wire Image