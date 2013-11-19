Action Bronson & Party Supplies – “Amadu Diablo” [VIDEO]

The days of MTV’s Unplugged concert series may be in the past, but Action Bronson offers up a worthy substitute with the a visual for “Amadu Diablo.” The track appears on his Party Supplies-produced Blue Chips 2 mixtape.

Together, Bronsolino and Party Supplies put the latter’s acoustic guitar to work. Knowing the Queens rapper, such a setting would not be right without some lit herbal in tow. These prove to be the all necessary accouterments for Bronson to rhyme over Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason.”

Rik Cordero shot the treatment, which has a noticeably nostalgic look that rivals the aforementioned television series.

Hear more from Action Bronson and Party Supplies on their collaborative effort, Blue Chips 2. Find the video for “Amadu Diablo” courtesy of Complex TV below and be sure to share your opinions in the comments section.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#ec=JnMHE3aDpzbYf4NikY5f3u1dasH-fuYU&pbid=556f8260656c47a4ab49bf6f2dde85f3

—

Photo: Complex