Diddy & CÎROC Announce Partnership With “The Toast Of The NBA” Campaign [PHOTO]

Not to be outdone by Jay Z picking up Jeezy to his Roc Nation team, Sean “Diddy” Combs has made some baller moves himself. Together he and his team over at CÎROC Vodka (alongside Diageo) joined a much bigger team—30 of them to be exact—as they have linked up with the National Basketball Association to become their official celebratory drink.

Combs and CÎROC Vodka will work closely with the NBA throughout the season on and off the court to elevate key NBA lifestyle events such as NBA All-Star and the NBA Playoffs with fun and engaging social media programming, consumer sweepstakes and activations that bring to life what Combs calls the ‘Art of Celebration.’ The NBA will also work with CIROC to produce a series of public service announcements. The videos will feature NBA talent and will air across multiple media platforms throughout the season. “Our new partnership with Diageo and CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka will elevate celebratory moments around our game and champion responsible decision making,” said Mark Tatum, NBA Executive Vice President, Global Marketing Partnerships. “We look forward to working with a company like Diageo, which has a long history of finding fun and engaging ways to promote responsibility to adults around the world.”

The NBA All-Star Weekend is uncontested with it comes to professional sports parties and Diddy is the perfect spokesperson to get everyone in a jovial mood. This is the guy who changed his birthday, so there’s no gala or bash he’s not willing to take on. His vocalness over the launch of his REVOLT TV has propelled it to be a fan favorite just weeks removed from its unveiling.

In a statement associated with the venture, Diddy expressed his excitement on yet another notch in his expensive belt. “I’ve been a fan of the NBA all my life and am excited to build a greater relationship for CÎROC Vodka with this growing entertainment platform.”

Everybody knows somebody who’s a fan of CÎROC so this seems like a wise move on all sides.

