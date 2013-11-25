Dr. Dre Sends Cease & Desist To Website Claiming He Has A Mistress

Thanks to a discography loaded with hits and the popularity of Beats By Dre products, Dr. Dre can afford good lawyers. The N.W.A icon’s representatives have fired a cease and desist letter to a website making claims that the “Still D.R.E.” rapper is stepping out on his wife.

Reports TMZ:

Dr. Dre is a loving, monogamous husband who NEVER cheated on his wife with a big booty video vixen … this according to Dre’s VERY threatening lawyers.

The Doc’s legal team fired off a cease and desist letter — obtained by TMZ — to TheDirty.com … demanding it remove blog posts claiming Dre is plotting to leave his wife for model Kili Anderson.

The website even posted pics of a house they supposedly screwed in together, and a huge ring Dre allegedly gave her.

The Good Doctor says the stories are B.S. and he’s demanding The Dirty immediately 86 the posts and apologize … or else.

We hear The Dirty is refusing to back down.