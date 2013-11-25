Busta Rhymes ft. Q-Tip, Lil Wayne & Kanye West – “Thank You” [VIDEO]

Busta Rhymes dropped a certified feel-good record in his Q-Tip, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West-assisted single “Thank You.” Today, the veteran MC builds on the track’s bubbling popularity by debuting an accompanying visual.

Now, this adds to the song’s allure like a video should. The entire crew is present, included Yeezy and Tunechi, who only have speaking parts. Without any unnecessary theatrics, Bussa Buss and Tip get busy over the classic 1981 Alicia Myers tune “I Want To Thank You.”

Director X gave the treatment an ill split-screen effect with colorful backdrops. Plenty of folks make cameo appearances, too. This includes Mack Maine, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast, Mack Wilds, and Busta’s Conglomerate clique.

“Thank You” will appear on the Brooklyn native’s upcoming E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event) 2 album, due to release in 2014. Prior to then, expect Busta Rhyme and Q-Tip, a duo with a storied history of collaborations, to deliver their The Dragon and The Abstract mixtape December 12.

See “Thank You” below.

