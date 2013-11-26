B.o.B ft. Chris Brown – “Throwback” [LISTEN]

B.o.B will his deliver his third studio album, Underground Luxury, in a little over a month. With a few singles already circulating the Internets, the rapper throws a new one into the gauntlet called “Throwback,” featuring Chris Brown.

This cut could very well find its way into regular club rotation, but it’s far less trap-influence than some of Bobby Ray’s previous releases. Instead, it dons a vocal sample that’s sped up and echoes between pulsating percussion. Meanwhile the rapping/singing combination commands female listeners to “don’t play girl, throw that back.”

As you can see, Underground Luxury is shaping up to be very different that B.o.B’s previous LPs. Fans will have an opportunity to hear the ATLien’s latest opus December 17. Until then, lend an ear to the “Throwback” stream below.

Photo: B.o.B