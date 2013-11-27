Casey Veggies & Rockie Fresh – “Sacrifice” [LISTEN]

Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh announced that they’d joined forces to create a mixtape called Fresh Veggies in partnership with Puma in October. Today, the duo debut the first release called “Sacrifice.”

The first thing that will catch your attention is a piano melody that sounds almost whimsical and complimentary percussion. Credit that to producer Ray Reels. After seconds of letting the beat build, the duo go on to trade braggadocios verses.

These are padded around a catchy chorus that follow’s the same formula was Jay Z and Rick Ross’ “F**kWithMeYouKnowIGotIt.” If anything, the track’s youthful vibe makes it alluring.

Fresh Veggies hits the Internets on December 16. Until then, enjoy the smooth sounds of Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh’s “Sacrifice” below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

