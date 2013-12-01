Gucci Mane Ordered To Surrender His Guns

Gucci Mane has been ordered by the feds to surrender his guns—a 40 caliber Glock and a 45 caliber Taurus. Big Guwop is currently in jail for six months for a probation violation, so it’s not like he could use them anyway.

Reports TMZ:

Gucci Mane’s got a problem with the United States government that goes beyond taxes — it’s like a bullet to the heart … because Uncle Sam wants to take his Glock. According to a federal indictment, the government wants Mane to surrender his 2 guns — a 40 caliber Glock and a 45 caliber Taurus. They also want the ammo that goes with it. As for why the government has a hard-on for Mane … the rapper has 2 priors — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of more than 20 grams of pot. The priors trigger a forfeiture. Trigger … get it.

Recently, Gucci La Flare filed a lawsuit against Waka Flocka Flame and his mother a Deb Antney, claiming that the two pilfered him out of money he was due and ruined his reputation.

We’re going to go out on the limb and say that Gucci Mane’s epic and slanderous Twitter rant did more rep ruining than Waka and his momma ever could, though.

—

Photo: Cam Kirk