Kanye West Equates His Issues With Nike To 50 Cent-Game Beef [VIDEO]

Kanye West continued his press run during a stint in Atlanta for the Yeezus tour. There, he connected with V-103’s DJ Greg Street to discuss much of the same things, but he’s noticeably calmer this time around.

“I do always want to give Nike they credit and respect for allowing me to co-brand the Yeezy with the Nike. I don’t want to go rogue,” West said before expressing his views in a way he thought Hip-Hop fans could understand.

“Say 50 [Cent] signs Game and gives him the opportunity to do a demo — just one song or something. He does that one song, and everybody likes that song better than anything 50 has done over the past 10 years since 50 made the Jordans,” explained West.

Of course, this is the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s layman’s terms story about the Yeezy’s. He went on to speak about how receiving a second opportunity to create for Nike is comparable to if 50 Cent let The Game make a second track that had a greater impact than the first, only to be told he cannot create anymore.

