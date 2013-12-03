Drake Previews Song Featuring Aaliyah Via Instagram [VIDEO]

Drake has a love for Aaliyah that’s well documented, tried, true, and even tattooed on his body. That said, it shouldn’t be surprising that the rap star used Instagram as a means to preview an unreleased track featuring the late songstress.

At the moment, the song’s title is unknown, but Drizzy can be seen on the tour bus full of his OVO clique bumping the record. The clip provides a choppy sampling of the cut. However, you’ll hear that it’s very slow and melodic, and could possibly be a ballad.

Perhaps Drake will release the full version in the five song bundle he’s promised to release before the end of 2013. The horn-driven “Trophies,” a Hit-Boy-produced heater that didn’t make the cut on Nothing Was The Same, and a “Wu-Tang Forever (Remix),” featuring the entire Wu-Tang Clan will also reportedly be a part of the drop.

As we await those records, hear a preview of the aforementioned Aaliyah-assisted tune below.

Photo: Instagram