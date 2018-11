Kanye West Shoots Down Airplane Tirade Rumors

Kanye has fired back at reports this week that he got into an altercation over his seat on an airplane. According to reports from The New York Post, the Chi-town MC threw a fit when he and his assistant were placed in business class instead of first class while on their way back from the Grammy’s on Monday to New York.

Addressing the situation on his blog at www.kanyewest.com, Mr. West wrote:

“MAN THIS IS NOT TRUE. I REALLY FEEL BAD THAT PEOPLE BELIVE THIS KIND OF STUFF OR ANY RANDOM RUMOR THAT IS TAKEN AS FACT. THIS RUMOR IS SO FUNNY BECAUSE I HAD A BUSINESS CLASS SEAT AND WAS ACTUALLY OFFERED A SEAT IN FIRST CLASS. I HAD A FRIEND WHO WAS SITTING IN COACH AND ASKED IF THEY COULD BUMP HIM UP TO BUSINESS INSTEAD OF PUTTING ME IN FIRST. THERE WAS ABSOLUTELY NO ALTERCATION IN ANY WAY. I REALLY COULD CARE LESS ABOUT WHERE I SIT ON THE PLANE. I GO RIGHT TO SLEEP ANYWAY. LIKE I SAID LAST WEEK, IT’S HARD TO DEAL WITH THE RUMORS SOMETIMES. AS A GOOD PERSON WITH A WARM HEART, IT DOES BOTHER ME. I’M NOT BIGGER THAN FEELING PAIN, EMBARRASEMENT, STRESS AND WORRY. HAVE YOU EVER BEEN LIED ABOUT??? HOW DOES IT MAKE YOU FEEL??? YOU WANNA TELL EVERYBODY IT’S NOT TRUE RIGHT? THANK YOU TO ALL MY FANS WHO STILL LOVE AND SUPPORT ME EVEN THOUGH IT’S NOT THE TREND RIGHT NOW! I’M SLEEPING IN THE STUDIO. I WON’T LET YOU GUYS DOWN!”

Set the record straight Kanye…