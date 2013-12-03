Adidas Officially Confirms Deal With Kanye West

Kanye West took the liberty of announcing his newly established partnership with adidas during a recent discussion with Hot 97’s Angie Martinez. However, the pair’s working relationship had only been confirmed on the rapper’s side, until now.

adidas issued a brief statement that’s a lot clearer than what the G.O.O.D. Music superstar told Martinez. “Whatever is official, non-official, official—what y’all gonna see is I’m gonna be the Tupac of product,” West said.

The MC’s adidas deal is reportedly worth a hefty $10 million. That and the royalties West will receive should put a nice amount of paper in his pocket. You know, the same royalties he claims Nike CEO Mark Parker wouldn’t pony up after he created the Air Yeezy and Air Yeezy 2.

Read the statement from adidas below:

For 2014, we welcome to the adidas family one of the most influential cultural icons of this generation, Kanye West. Well known for breaking boundaries across music, film and design and partnering with our history in street wear culture and leading innovations in sport, we look forward to creating a new chapter. Details to follow.

[via Complex]

—

Photo: YouTube