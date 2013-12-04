Frank Ocean’s Cousin Sues Chris Brown For $3M For Catching The Fade

The fade can be costly. Odd Future crooner Frank Ocean’s cousin is suing Chris Brown for $3M for pain and suffering stemming from the fight outside of West Lake studio in Los Angeles that went down in January 2013.

The docs were filed by Sha’Keir Duarte … who claims one of Chris’ goons put the hurtin’ on him during the melee between Chris, Frank, and their posses in West Hollywood last January. Duarte claims Brown’s bodyguard brutalized him … and in his court docs he itemizes his list of damages complete with price tags: -$1,000,000 for pain, suffering and inconvenience -$1,000,000 for emotional distress -$1,000,000 for punitive damages -plus, another $60K for medical expenses As we previously reported … Chris has filed a counter lawsuit against Duarte, accusing him of provoking the fight and attacking him with kicks and punches.

The incident left Ocean with a badly cut hand that affected his performance at the Grammys shortly thereafter. Ocean declined to press any charges, but clearly his cousin is looking for a payday.

Oh yeah, allegedly the entire fight was over a parking space.

