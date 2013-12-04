The Game Explains His Charity, Brings Out His Daughter, & More [VIDEO]

Since returning to late night television, Arsenio Hall has sat with a list of today’s prominent rappers. Last night, The Game visited the show to chop it up about his charity, The Robin Hood Project, his tattoos, and more.

Of his charitable organization, Game said, “The Robin Hood Project — I met a kid is Australia from Nigeria. His name was John, and if I had met him anywhere in the United States, I would have enough money on me to help him the way I would have thought he needed help.” However, the Compton native only had $20 on him at the time, but he was compelled by the kid’s story to the point that he couldn’t sleep.

In turn, he created The Robin Hood Project as a means to help those in need. “My accountant hit me and asked me did I wanted to make it a tax ID, so we can get the money back. I just told him, ‘It wasn’t about that,'” Game said. “The money that I give, it comes from my heart — well it comes from my bank account — but it’s straight from my heart. There is no certain thing that I donate to. If I hear a story or I hear something on the news and I feel compelled, I reach out via Instagram or Twitter and go directly to the source.”

A few months ago, The Game and Drake paid costs funeral for a widow, who lost her husband and children in a fire.

Hear more about The Robin Hood Project below and find more of his discussion in footage of The Arsenio Hall Show on the following pages.

