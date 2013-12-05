CLOSE
B.o.B Hosts Underground Luxury Listening Party In NYC [PHOTOS]

Tons of rappers are set to release albums just before year’s end. One is B.o.B, who held a private listening event for Underground Luxury at ACME in New York City’s NoHo section.

A room full of media folks had an opportunity to digest the ATLien’s latest body of work over complimentary drinks courtesy of Hennessy V.S. Songs like the Future-assisted “Ready,” strip club favorite “Headband,” and the still potent club heater “We Still In This,” featuring Hustle Gang’s T.I. and Juicy J, echoed through the speakers of the dimly lit venue.

Find a photo recap of the event on the following pages. B.o.B’s Underground Luxury LP officially hits shelves on December 17. Hear a sample of the project here and pre-order it today via iTunes.

Photo: Atlantic Records

