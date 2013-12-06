Kanye West Says Next Album Will Have 8 Songs

If anything was apparent about Yeezus, it’s that Kanye West attempted to create an album that’s more succinct than his past works. And he plans to up the ante during the next go around, as per a conversation he had with architect Jacques Herzog in Miami’s Design District for Art Basel.

Yes, West is indeed planning his next LP, but the artistic reawakening he’s experienced will be a determining factor in its sound and length. Each body of work has gotten noticeably shorter since his 21-song debut, College Dropout, but his seventh solo project will take the cake.

Below, you’ll find a quote straight from the horse’s mouth:

I think my next album is going to be eight songs. It’s just reducing down the amount of information that you need. People say a design is the point where you can’t take anything else away. [Yeezus] was very, very designed. I took a departure from radio and popular music in order to get this seat here. If I hadn’t made Yeezus, I wouldn’t be sitting here with this cool font at Basel right here.

Fans, don’t scrounge up your faces just yet. If West does plan to include a mere eight tracks on his next studio project, know that it’s being produced by Q-Tip and Rick Rubin. According to the G.O.O.D. Music founder, his next album has a tentative summer release date. Hear more of what Kanye West had to say at Art Basel via Rolling Stone.

—

Photo: The Ellen DeGeneres Show