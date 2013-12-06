Meet Ghostface Killah’s Couples Therapy Girlfriend Kelsey Nykole [PHOTOS]

We’re still wrapping our minds around Ghostface Killah of the mighty Wu-Tang Clan being on VH1’s Couples Therapy, but yes, it’s really happening. Ghost Deini’s love interest is Kelsey Nykole, and she is an interesting character, to say the least.

Our sources tell us the Kelsey Nykole, aka The Midwest Princess, is from Indianapolis, Indiana. She and her two sisters also had a rep for being ’bout that life and down to scrap if anyone tried to disrespect. Interestingly, she is in her mid-20s while Ghostface is 43-years-old.

Why do we get the feeling part of their issues played out on TV will be the “Wild Flower” rapper (do you see what we did there?) being stuck in his ways?

Watch the latest trailer for Couples Therapy, where Ghost raises is voice but don’t blink because in another quick cut his woman hurls a drink at him.

Check out images of Kelsey Nykole on the following pages. Will you be tuning in when the new season of Couples Therapy premieres on January 2 at 9 pm?

