Jay Z Reconnects With Dame Dash & His Daughter [PHOTOS]

One of the more special Hip-Hop moments of 2013 came in August when Dame Dash posted a photo of himself chopping it up with former business partner Jay Z. Today, we discover that lightning has struck twice, because the Roc-A-Fella masterminds were in the same room again last night.

Backstage at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, which housed Hov’s “Magna Carter” Tour show, was the locale for said rendezvous. Again, Dash captured the moment on Instagram. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder’s daughter, Ava Dash, also photographed the moment.

It took almost seven years for Dame Dash and Jay Z to reconnect at Def Jam’s Chaka Pilgrim’s birthday party at the King and Grove Hotel in Brooklyn on that summer night. Hopefully things will become more amicable between former friends.

See the flicks of Dame Dash and Jay Z below.

