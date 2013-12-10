Killer Mike & El-P Discuss Sharkeisha & More On The People Vs [VIDEO]

Noisey debuted the latest episode of their hilarious The People Vs series, which has musicians read through comments about them on YouTube. This time, rap duo Run The Jewels (comprised of Killer Mike and El-P) sat in the hot seat.

The duo read through the opinions fans wrote on their “36” Chain” video. One comment mentioned the current viral sensation, Sharkeisha, who infamously assaulted a girl on camera. “Aye Sharkeisha! Aye, you caught that hoe slipping,” Killer Kill said laughing.

“I don’t condone that behavior, but I’m just saying, God forbid I have to teach my little girl how to fight. I’m gonna show her your film Sharkeisha, and I’m gonna tell her, ‘When that little b**ch look away, knock her in her motherf**king sh*t like Sharkeisha.'” The ATLien did, however, say that he doesn’t think the young girl should have beaten that girl so bad.

On a less comedic note, Sharkeisha was recently arrested for the fight, and as you know, there’s supporting video evidence. Hear what Killer Mike and El-P had to say on The People Vs below.

Photo: YouTube