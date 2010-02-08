Fat Joe Reveals Plans for “The Darkside Vol. 1”

Always known to drop street anthems, rapper Fat Joe has kept New York moving with smash hits like “Lean Back”, “Make It Rain” as well as his assistance to DJ Khaled and the Miami movement.

Bouncing back after the lackluster response to his 2009 album Jealous Ones Still Envy 2, Joey Crack is back to bring back his gritty side with the upcoming project The Darkside: Volume 1 set to drop later within the year.

The New York native already unveiled some of what is in store by teaming up with Young Jeezy for the street single “Slow Down (Ha Ha)”.

“Slow Down (Ha Ha)”

Coming back harder than ever, Joe was able to catch up with Jenny Boom Boom and give more details in regards to his new album.

“We coming with that album, The Dark Side this summer. Early June, whatever the case may be. The album is crazy — I got this crazy joint with me and Trey Songz and we got me and [R. Kelly] after that. They hard, they hard. Basically, I don’t want to say what they are on the radio but they hustler anthems…we gotta a couple more announcements to make, you gonna see the movie unfold…We’re making probably the biggest move you can make in hip-hop. It’s gonna be splashing news in the next two weeks…It’s a movie…”

Promising magic with Trey Songz already, the rapper seems reinvigorated and ready for the next round as he has added that once people hear the album and its content, they will never want to hear Fat Joe any other way.

Well, let’s just let the records speak for themselves and see what the end result is. Wonder how many Lil Wayne features will come up this time around.