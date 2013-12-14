CLOSE
Beyoncé Reveals Singles From New Album [VIDEO]

People are talking about Beyoncé even more than usual after she surprised the world with an entire album. Now that reality has set in and we have the iTunes sales to prove it, the superstar songstress reveals which two songs will be singles.

Next week, Queen Bey will roll out “Blow,” produced by Pharrell Williams, to at  Top 40. Taking heed of early reactions from fans, the singer will also test the Jay Z-assisted “Drunk In Love” in the R&B/Hip Hop market.

Additionally, Billboard confirmed that Beyoncé‘s Top 40 follow-up will be “XO.” Physical copies of Beyoncé release December 21. Until then, purchase her “visual album” via iTunes. See the treatment for “Blow” below. “Drunk In Love” and “XO” can be found on the next pages.

Photo: Vimeo

"Drunk In Love" , Beyoncé

