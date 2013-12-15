Drake Previews “Sh!t (Remix)” Verse [VIDEO]

When Kanye West says your the hottest MC in the game, you’re doing something right. That would be Drake, who previewed a verse from a forthcoming remix of his tour buddy Future’s “Sh*t” street cut.

During a DJ set at a club in Columbus, Ohio last night, Drake previewed his verse on an upcoming remix of Nayvadius’ single. Always a winning combination, it’s good to see these two have fully settled their differences after that little tour tiff back in October. Guess we can add this remix to the list of potential tracks we’ll be blasting at ignorant levels when Aubrey releases that care package later this month.

But yo, we’re still waiting on that “Trophies” CDQ, Drake. Check out the “Sh!t (Remix)” preview on the flip.

