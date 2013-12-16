Beyoncé ft. Jay Z – “Drunk In Love” [VIDEO]

Early reactions inferred that Beyoncé‘s “Drunk In Love” was a favorite from her surprise, self-titled “visual” album. Having recently announced that the tune would be one of two singles to impact radio this week, the Grammy winning songstress unveils the official visual for the track.

It’s a party for two in the Hype Williams-directed treatment. Bey and her hubby Jay Z enjoy marital bliss on a secluded beach in black and white scenes. Truthfully, the hypnotic tune almost becomes an afterthought because of the seductive songstress.

“Drunk In Love” will hit Hip-Hop/R&B formats, while the Pharrell-produced “Blow” will hit Top 40 radio. If you’ve yet to do so, purchase Beyoncé via iTunes. So far, the LP is slated to debut at number one with over 550K units sold.

Check out the “Drunk In Love” video below.

