Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies – Fresh Veggies [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Two of rap’s rising MCs in Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies collaborated on a new mixtape affectionately titled Fresh Veggies. Presented by PUMA, the audible piece is available for the Internets’ consumption.

The duo debuted a few tunes prior to today. The first was “Sacrifice,” a tune with a bounce that inspires good vibes in it’s opening moments. Next up were “Celebrating Life” and “Aladdin,” the former of which had an accompanying music video.

On the full product, you’ll find 10 tracks in total and features from a few recognizable artists. Expect guest appearances from Juicy J, Hit-Boy, Ty Dolla $ign, Kirko Bangz, and Overdoz. The production is also impressive, as it includes the “N***as In Paris” producer, as well as Lunice, Jahlil Beats, Uncle Dave, and more.

Stream and download Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies’ Fresh Veggies below. Share your thoughts via the comments section.

—

Photo: YouTube