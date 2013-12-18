Jay Z Partners With Cohiba To Launch Comador Cigar [PHOTOS]

From pricey champagne to his most recent Barneys collection, it is no secret Jay Z is a fan of the finer things. The Brookyn rapper/mogul’s influence in the luxury goods market is sure to expand with a brand new partnership with Cohiba Red Dot to release the Comador Cigar.

“I worked with Cohiba because I knew they’d take my vision of a luxury cigar and bring it to life in the right way” Carter explained in a press release. “We took our time working on this, to get the blend to exactly where I wanted it to be. Comador looks and tastes the way I think a cigar should.” Jay Z, who has been a long lover of cigars, has previously worked in a minimal capacity with Zino Platinum Cigars and graced the cover of Cigar Aficionado.

According to the announcement, the cigar has been in the making for two years and the result is a super premium smoke handcrafted in the Dominican Republic with tobacco leaves sourced from the Caribbean and Central America.

The Comador will be available in the classic Toro size (6×52). A limited edition desktop pebbled-leather humidor will be available for purchase at a $999.99 price point and a smaller hand plated travel humidor will be priced at $350.00.

Not to be confused with the iconic Cuban based Habanos S.A. company, Cohiba Red Dot is owned and operated by General Cigar Company in the United States so Hov will avoid any further criticism for patronizing Cuba.

Comador Cigars are available for purchase at www.comadorcigar.com, at Club Macanudo and 40/40 Club in New York, and will be sold at select Barneys locations until January 2, 2014. We can only assume that Jay’s suggested pairing will be his own D’Usse Cognac.

Photos: Cohiba

