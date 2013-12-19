The 8 Most Interesting Quotes From Cam’ron’s “Complex Individuals” Interview [PHOTOS]

When Complex created their “Complex Individuals” series, they just had to know Cam’ron would deliver as he rarely fails to do. His frank and sarcastic demeanor is always offset by his comedic side which makes him one of the most entertaining rappers off the mic Hip-Hop has ever witnessed.

His clothing is almost always custom and he’s equipped with the business savvy to promote products that won’t make him appear corny to his adoring public. For instance his latest commercial with Reebok almost pushed the line towards his Paid in Full persona opposed to gear that could be bought at FootAction.

Yes, “Killa” has managed to keep his name ringing with or without an album and that’s the in-between where Complex caught up with Harlem’s notorious MC.

Over a time span of just under four minutes, Cam manages to answer an array of random questions with answers on his crazy life could have experienced. There was an affinity for Earth, Wind & Fire and a few other moments of clarity, but hey, it’s Killa. We’re here for the comedy.

Check out the eight most outrageous and funniest quotes from Cam’ron’s Complex interview.

Photo: Complex, HBO, Instagram

