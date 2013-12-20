Future Performs At The 2013 Moët Rosé Series Finale In NYC [PHOTOS]

On Tuesday, December 17, Moët & Chandon invited a short list of tastemakers and fans to attend a swanky black tie event in New York City, where Future performed. This marked the conclusion of the 2013 Moët Rosé Lounge Series.

Everyone, including Future Vandross, was dressed to the nines at the event, which was held at The Box in the city’s Lower East. The relaxing venue and a live band created a smooth ambiance, as the Epic Records artist treated onlookers to a set full of fan favorite tracks like “Honest,” “Racks,” “Chosen One,” “Turn Off The Lights,” and “Karate Chop.”

Special guests included Teyana Taylor, Angela Yee and Chef Roblé.

The next day, Future returned to the stage in Philadelphia to close out the “Would You Like A Tour?” alongside Drake and Miguel. See flicks from NYC stop of the the 2013 Moët Rosé Lounge Series on the following pages.

—

Photo: KIRILLWASHERE

