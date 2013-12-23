Kanye West Parties With Drake & Sings His Songs In Toronto [VIDEOS]

Any animosity Kanye West and Drake had in the past is clearly a wrap. After the former’s Yeezus tour show at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Drizzy joined him at an after party at the local nightclub called The Hoxton and Yeezy was spotted singing the YMCMB rapper’s songs including “Worst Behaviour” and “Headlines.”

West was rocking a Been Trill X Nomad shirt (it was a Been Trill party, after all) and looked hella excited to be in the building. At one point West is seen hanging from the ceiling while “Blood On The Leaves” is heard playing.

Drake got on the mic and we can be seen rapping along and Yeezy is also seen kicking a verse from “Headlines.” Plenty of footage was caught on Instagram which you can see below and on the following pages.

Hey Kanye and Drake, a collaborative album (we’ll take an EP, too) would be dope; do it for Hip-Hop. At least consider it.

—

Photo: Instagram

