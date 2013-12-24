You Can Buy Beyoncé Album At Walmart & Starbucks, But Not Amazon & Target

Beyoncé dropped arguably the biggest album of 2013, but not every retailer is on board with selling the “visual” project. While Walmart and Starbucks are enthusiastically selling Beyoncé, Target and Amazon have been throwing subtle shade.

Reports Digital Music News:

The latest development is that Amazon seems to be in alignment with Target’s anti-Beyoncé stance, the two retailers aren’t carrying the new self-titled CD. Starbucks will be carrying the CD and has joined Walmart in publicly proclaiming so.

Grouping Amazon with Target is only partially true. The album is available from third party sellers and Amazon will get a cut of that.

Furthermore, Amazon is carrying the digital version of the album. This move makes sense as the music videos come with the digital download. The CD version will surely sell, but many customers will likely want to feast their eyes upon these videos without having to wait for the album to ship.