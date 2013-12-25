Fabolous – The Soul Tape 3 Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Fabolous made true on his promise by blessing the Internets with his highly anticipated mixtape, The Soul Tape 3. Expect much of the rapper’s usual formula, as he compiles a list of tracks featuring new songs and his take over popular instrumentals.



This project clocks in at 12 cuts, and features a ton of Loso’s industry compadres. This list includes Meek Mill, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Mack Wilds, Jeremih, Ryan Leslie, and more. Notable producers like Boi-1da, Illmind, and Araab Muzik helped the Brooklyn rapper craft the sound.

By now, you’ve probably heard “Everything Was The Same,” which features Fabolous rhyming over Drake’s “Paris Morton Music 2.” Find that and more on The Soul Tape 3 below.

—

Photo: YouTube