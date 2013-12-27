Yeezus Christ: 10 Things Kanye West Wants You To Forget From His Tour [PHOTOS]

It started off solid, got a little rocky in the middle, and ended on a high note with Drake in Toronto, and now the Yeezus tour is officially over.

Kanye West wrapped up his fall through winter trek just before Christmas and not without a some stress along the way.

As we all know, West is a musical and visual “genius” that turned each tour stop into an art-in-motion experience. Whether or not he pulled it off is up to each audience member’s experience but from a critical standpoint the Ye’s tour has gotten good reviews, it’s all the other stuff that keeps getting in the way.

Since 2013 is winding down, and West has vowed to keep it all the way positive for at least six months in the new year here are a few things you should probably forget from the tour.

Hit the gallery below, and wish Yeezy much success in 2014.

