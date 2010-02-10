Lloyd Banks Carrying G Unit Torch With New Album

2006 came with the drop of Lloyd Banks sophomore album The Rotten Apple, which also signified the abrupt stop for the rapper.

Unlike the debut, Hunger For More, fans felt that the rapper went too mainstream and dumbed down his lyrical ability to garner sales.

Returning to the scene in 2009 dropping 5 mixtapes, Banks is looking to jump back on the bike and start pedaling again with his upcoming album.

Recently, the rapper dropped the joint “Beamer, Benz or Bentley” featuring Juelz Santana.

“Beamer, Benz Or Bentley” http://usershare.net/31hygmd65mff

With 50 Cent busy in all of his other business ventures, Banks finds the door open for him now to take their brand up a notch and provide somewhat of a reintroduction to the future of G Unit.

During an interview with KG Radio Show, the rapper spoke on the creating opportunity for other artists and how everything was chopped back down to the original three members.

“The founding members are always gonna be there. We built this up, gave opportunities to other artists that were signed including Buck and Game and so on. But as long as that structure is there, we’re good. We’re solid. You can look forward to me, I’m the future. This summer [for my album]. It’s a tight schedule…hopefully we can push for late summer.”

Separating himself from Interscope to reportedly become a free agent, alongside Tony Yayo, Banks has been embracing all artists outside of his team as of late such as Nipsey Hussle and Jay Rock, showing that he intends to no longer give off the aura that he is down to create war.

With no title or concrete release date set for the album, his run in 2009 is an indication that Banks is coming back with something to prove on his third go around.