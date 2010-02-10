Asher Roth Returning With New Mixtape [Video Included]

“We’re not here for the money, we’re here to make good music.”

Shortly after dropping his debut album Asleep In The Bread Aisle, rapper Asher Roth was becoming a headliner in news for everything except for his music.

With remarks at Rutgers about “nappy headed hoes” to blasting rappers for not giving back to Africa and rumors of being the gay rapper, the new white rapper seemed to be setting himself up for his own downfall in the eye of the mainstream.

A new year represents a fresh start and a clean slate and Roth intends to shake the image he left in 2009 to present the rapper with a message that he holds himself to be.

Roth is currently working on his next mixtape which he states should drop March 2, but adds to not take his word for it.

Already getting the gears in motion, Roth has teamed up with B.o.B., Consequence, Styles P and Emilio Rojas in his return back to music.

Shedding the persona of being the Eminem clone, the rapper looks to establish himself as being more than just that kid that loves college.

Check here to watch Roth talk about “Fawk the Money” with B.o.B. and raising awareness on AIDS in Africa.