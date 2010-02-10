Jay-Z, Nas, Stevie Wonder Headlining Bonnaroo Festival

The annual music festival that brings together some of the biggest acts in the country is announcing its summer 2010 lineup.

Taking place at a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee, the 9th annual Bonnaroo Festival will be headlined by Jay-Z.

Along with Jay attendees to the plush landscape will see performances from Stevie Wonder, Nas and Damian Marley, Jay Electronica, B.O.B., Kid Cudi and Wale.

Along with the Hip-Hop and soul acts, Grammy award winning groups the Dave Matthews Band and The Kings of Leon will perform as well.

Bonnaroo 2010 takes place June 10-13.

Four day passes for the event start at $234.50.

For tickets and the full lineup visit Bonnaroo.com