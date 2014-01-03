Meek Mill Surprises Philly Group Home With Christmas Gifts [VIDEO]

If anything, you have to applaud Meek Mill for the philanthropy he provides in his hometown of Philadelphia. The rapper followed a successful three-day Thanksgiving event with a bit of Christmas cheer at a local group home for boys.

With some help from his Dreamchasers clique, Meek loaded up a fleet of cars with food, books, and gifts like clothing, flat screen TVs, Puma sneakers, an Xbox One, and more for a group of young men in need.

The MMG member had some words for the kids. “Everybody’s been through it before man. When you get out here, man, just make sure you do what you got to do, and don’t let none of this hold you back,” Meek said. “People dying out here everyday. People dying everyday. It’s either you want money, you want to take care of family, better yourself, or you want to do the other two. And the other two ain’t nice, man.”

Meek also made it a point to tell the young men that his displays of wealth on social networks comes from hard work and consistency. See how everything panned out in the footage below.

