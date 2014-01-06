Common To Title Next Album Nobody Smiling [VIDEO]

Some would say that Common jilted Hip-Hop fans out of the EP he promised to release in 2013. But today we discover that didn’t happen in vein, as the short body of work became an idea for a full album that’ll be titled Nobody Smiling.

The G.O.O.D. Music affiliated MC spoke with Revolt TV at The House of Blues in Los Angeles. “Nobody Smiling was really a thought that came about because of all the violence that was going on in Chicago, or that is going on,” said Common, speaking on the conditions in his hometown. He’s been working on material with longtime friend and collaborator No I.D.

Without naming names, Common also gave respect to up-and-coming MCs coming out of Chi-Town. “The new crop of Chicago artist are really representing what Chicago is about from the diversity aspect, just having their own styles, from the way we talk in Chicago,” Common explained.

It’s big of the OG to big up the rising stars coming out of his city, but we’re a little more excited to hear what he’s cooking up. Find more information in the interview with Revolt TV below.

Photo: YouTube