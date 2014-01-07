Kanye West Announces 9 More Yeezus Tour Shows

Billboard reported that Kanye West‘s Yeezus Tour was among the highest grossing of 2013. The iconic MC is clearly aware of the duckets, so he’s announced an additional nine shows throughout the states and Canada for your viewing pleasure.
The festivities kicks off February 13 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. That kicks off subsequent days of concerts that span two weeks and will take West through Baltimore, Montreal, Atlantic City, and Albany.
Fans will have to wait until Friday, January 10, to cop general admission tickets, but if you manage to get your hands on a pre-sale code, Wednesday, January 8, could be your lucky day. Find the extended Yeezus Tour dates below, and head over to Livenation and Ticketmaster for more information.
02/13 University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
02/14 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
02/15 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/17 Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
02/18 Hamilton, Ontario @ Copps Coliseum
02/19 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
02/21 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
02/22 Atlantic City, NY @ Boardwalk Hall
02/23 Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
Photo: Tommy Ton