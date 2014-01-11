Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Perform On Arsenio [VIDEO]

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony chopped it up with fellow Cleveland native and late night television host Arsenio Hall last night. While there, the legendary collective discussed their upcoming album Art of War: World War III and performed their classic “Crossroads,” as well as their Ty Dolla $ign-assisted single “Everything 100.”

“When we started rapping in the early 80s, it was like either you sing or you rap. If you were rapping, you was hard. If you was singing, you were soft in the hood,” said Layzie Bone on how things were in Cleveland. But over time, the crew started blurring genres with different cadences, which eventually garnered superstardom and multi-platinum sales.

Hear Bone Thugs-N-Harmony speak below, and catch there performances on the following pages.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3Next page »